Short Interest in Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF) Expands By 40.8%

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 419,900 shares, an increase of 40.8% from the November 30th total of 298,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 349.9 days.
Clariant Price Performance
Shares of Clariant stock remained flat at $14.45 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,155. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.86. Clariant has a fifty-two week low of $13.92 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74.
About Clariant
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Clariant
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Clariant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clariant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.