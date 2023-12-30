Short Interest in Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF) Expands By 40.8%

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 419,900 shares, an increase of 40.8% from the November 30th total of 298,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 349.9 days.

Shares of Clariant stock remained flat at $14.45 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,155. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.86. Clariant has a fifty-two week low of $13.92 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74.

Clariant AG develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells specialty chemicals worldwide. The Care Chemicals segment offers specialty chemicals and application solutions for various applications in automotive fluids, aviation, construction chemicals, crop solutions, health care, home care, industrial lubricants, paints and coatings, personal care, and special solvents.

