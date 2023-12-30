Short Interest in Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CNAF) Decreases By 40.0%

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CNAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Commercial National Financial stock remained flat at $9.60 during trading hours on Friday. 110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,747. The firm has a market cap of $27.47 million, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average is $10.70. Commercial National Financial has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $13.73.

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CNAF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.98 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.83%. Commercial National Financial’s payout ratio is 76.47%.

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Commercial Bank & Trust of PA that provides various banking products and services in Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, money market investment, and savings accounts; and business-time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

