Short Interest in Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) Increases By 137.2%

Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, a growth of 137.2% from the November 30th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 248,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS EGTYF remained flat at $0.02 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,985. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.06. Eguana Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.24.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EGTYF. Raymond James lowered Eguana Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Cormark cut Eguana Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th.

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

