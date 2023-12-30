Short Interest in Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) Rises By 74.8%

Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a growth of 74.8% from the November 30th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Esprit Price Performance

Esprit stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.11. 7,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,847. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average is $0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.66. Esprit has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.24.

Get Esprit alerts:

Esprit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Esprit Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution, and licensing of fashion and non-apparel products. The company offers apparels, accessories, lifestyle, and other products for women, men, and kids under the Esprit and edc brand names through retail stores and e-commerce platforms.

Receive News & Ratings for Esprit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esprit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.