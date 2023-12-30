Short Interest in EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDA) Expands By 51.8%

EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 51.8% from the November 30th total of 8,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 111,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EUDA Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in EUDA Health during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EUDA Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in EUDA Health by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,560,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 556,000 shares during the period. 35.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EUDA Health Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of EUDA traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.43. 124,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,765. EUDA Health has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $3.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.09.

EUDA Health Company Profile

EUDA Health Holdings Limited operates as a healthcare specialty company. The company operates through two segments, Medical Services and Property Management Services. It offers a range of specialty care services to patients; and operates medical facility general practice clinic that provides holistic care for various illnesses.

