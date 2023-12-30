Short Interest in Faraday Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPPKF) Rises By 96.5%

Faraday Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPPKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,280,500 shares, an increase of 96.5% from the November 30th total of 1,160,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 53.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Faraday Copper in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Faraday Copper Stock Down 3.8 %

Faraday Copper Company Profile

OTCMKTS:CPPKF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.49. 28,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,281. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.44. Faraday Copper has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $0.87.

Faraday Copper Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Copper Creek project comprising private land, patented and un-patented mining claims, and state prospecting permits that covers an area of approximately 65 square kilometers located in Pinal County, Arizona.

Featured Articles

