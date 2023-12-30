Short Interest in Faraday Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPPKF) Rises By 96.5%

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2023

Faraday Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPPKFGet Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,280,500 shares, an increase of 96.5% from the November 30th total of 1,160,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 53.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Faraday Copper in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Faraday Copper

Faraday Copper Stock Down 3.8 %

OTCMKTS:CPPKF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.49. 28,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,281. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.44. Faraday Copper has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $0.87.

Faraday Copper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Faraday Copper Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Copper Creek project comprising private land, patented and un-patented mining claims, and state prospecting permits that covers an area of approximately 65 square kilometers located in Pinal County, Arizona.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Faraday Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faraday Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.