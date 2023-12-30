Short Interest in Faraday Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPPKF) Rises By 96.5%

Faraday Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPPKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,280,500 shares, an increase of 96.5% from the November 30th total of 1,160,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 53.0 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Faraday Copper in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Faraday Copper
Faraday Copper Stock Down 3.8 %
Faraday Copper Company Profile
Faraday Copper Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Copper Creek project comprising private land, patented and un-patented mining claims, and state prospecting permits that covers an area of approximately 65 square kilometers located in Pinal County, Arizona.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Faraday Copper
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Faraday Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faraday Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.