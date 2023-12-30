Short Interest in Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Decreases By 88.2%

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 88.2% from the November 30th total of 39,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Danske cut shares of Fortum Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Fortum Oyj Stock Down 2.7 %

Fortum Oyj Company Profile

OTCMKTS:FOJCY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,850. Fortum Oyj has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $3.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day moving average of $2.61.

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, Sweden, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

Featured Articles

