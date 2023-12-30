Short Interest in National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Declines By 23.8%

National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,200 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the November 30th total of 157,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NKSH shares. StockNews.com cut National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded National Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th.

Get National Bankshares alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on National Bankshares

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Bankshares

National Bankshares Stock Down 2.8 %

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKSH. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in National Bankshares by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of National Bankshares by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 201,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 94,636 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in National Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in National Bankshares by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in National Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Institutional investors own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKSH traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.35. 5,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,167. The stock has a market cap of $190.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.70. National Bankshares has a twelve month low of $22.28 and a twelve month high of $43.78.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). National Bankshares had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 29.63%. The business had revenue of $10.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.33 million. On average, equities analysts predict that National Bankshares will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

National Bankshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. This is an increase from National Bankshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.10%.

About National Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.