Short Interest in National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Declines By 23.8%

National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,200 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the November 30th total of 157,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on NKSH shares. StockNews.com cut National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded National Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th.
Shares of NKSH traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.35. 5,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,167. The stock has a market cap of $190.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.70. National Bankshares has a twelve month low of $22.28 and a twelve month high of $43.78.
National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). National Bankshares had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 29.63%. The business had revenue of $10.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.33 million. On average, equities analysts predict that National Bankshares will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. This is an increase from National Bankshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.10%.
National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.
