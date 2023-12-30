Short Interest in RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) Grows By 103.3%

RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 103.3% from the November 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 221,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
RIV Capital Price Performance
RIV Capital stock remained flat at $0.08 during trading hours on Friday. 85,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,281. RIV Capital has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average is $0.10.
RIV Capital Company Profile
