Short Interest in So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) Expands By 60.8%

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, a growth of 60.8% from the November 30th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in So-Young International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in So-Young International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in So-Young International by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in So-Young International by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 149,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 61,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in So-Young International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get So-Young International alerts:

So-Young International Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of So-Young International stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $1.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,174. So-Young International has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $3.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $137.22 million, a P/E ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 0.96.

About So-Young International

So-Young International ( NASDAQ:SY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. So-Young International had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $52.81 million for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for consumption healthcare services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for So-Young International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for So-Young International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.