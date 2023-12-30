Short Interest in Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Decreases By 76.1%

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,600 shares, a drop of 76.1% from the November 30th total of 651,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TENX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 25th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Shares of TENX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.27. 3,728,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,417. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.31. Tenax Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $4.30.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenax Therapeutics will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products containing imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It develops TNX-101 (IV), TNX-102, and TNX-103 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia.

