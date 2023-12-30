Short Interest in The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOIIW) Declines By 28.6%

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOIIW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the November 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Oncology Institute Price Performance
Shares of TOIIW stock remained flat at $0.20 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,272. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average of $0.11. Oncology Institute has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.37.
About Oncology Institute
