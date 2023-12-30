Short Interest in The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOIIW) Declines By 28.6%

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOIIW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the November 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Oncology Institute Price Performance

Shares of TOIIW stock remained flat at $0.20 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,272. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average of $0.11. Oncology Institute has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.37.

About Oncology Institute

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants for cancer patients.

