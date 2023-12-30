Short Interest in ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) Declines By 52.3%

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,800 shares, a decline of 52.3% from the November 30th total of 232,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 567,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ToughBuilt Industries Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TBLT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,062,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,602. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.25. ToughBuilt Industries has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.41.

ToughBuilt Industries shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, January 2nd. The 1-65 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, January 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Institutional Trading of ToughBuilt Industries

ToughBuilt Industries ( NASDAQ:TBLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.20. ToughBuilt Industries had a negative net margin of 49.68% and a negative return on equity of 199.83%. The company had revenue of $20.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.90 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ToughBuilt Industries will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in ToughBuilt Industries by 387.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,465,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549,411 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in ToughBuilt Industries by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 89,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 63,175 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ToughBuilt Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ToughBuilt Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in ToughBuilt Industries by 265.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 44,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.57% of the company’s stock.

About ToughBuilt Industries

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and distribution of home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

