Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Short Interest Update

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,730,000 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the November 30th total of 3,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SILK shares. B. Riley lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.60.

Silk Road Medical Stock Down 1.4 %

SILK traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.27. 514,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,505. Silk Road Medical has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $58.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.99 and a 200 day moving average of $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 10.03 and a quick ratio of 9.11.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 32.81% and a negative return on equity of 35.40%. The firm had revenue of $44.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.40 million. Analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Silk Road Medical

In related news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 2,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $40,515.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 435,848 shares in the company, valued at $6,633,606.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silk Road Medical

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SILK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 87,654.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,044,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,756,000 after purchasing an additional 19,022,810 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 5,246,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,474,000 after buying an additional 2,002,423 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $40,012,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,101,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,794,000 after buying an additional 360,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 213.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 493,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,315,000 after buying an additional 336,200 shares in the last quarter.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a specialty balloon for the TCAR procedure.

