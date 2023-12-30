SingularityNET Price Hits $0.33 on Top Exchanges (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000772 BTC on popular exchanges. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $326.15 million and approximately $14.89 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005632 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00021579 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,246.36 or 1.00039798 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00012322 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00010704 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.72 or 0.00193522 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003711 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

AGIX is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,364,518,502 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,364,518,502.3521397 with 1,249,851,018.6960192 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.32903409 USD and is up 0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 177 active market(s) with $24,133,264.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

