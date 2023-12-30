Sourceless (STR) Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One Sourceless token can now be purchased for $0.0099 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Sourceless has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. Sourceless has a total market capitalization of $208.36 million and $11,980.05 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005646 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00021559 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,210.46 or 1.00127049 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00012354 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00011015 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.22 or 0.00195039 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Sourceless Profile

STR is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00997685 USD and is up 10.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $18,646.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

