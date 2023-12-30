TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, a drop of 88.2% from the November 30th total of 364,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

TC Biopharm Stock Performance

TC Biopharm stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $3.17. 766,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,453. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.91. TC Biopharm has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $192.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TC Biopharm

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in TC Biopharm during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of TC Biopharm by 581.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 124,925 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in shares of TC Biopharm by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 120,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 37,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TC Biopharm in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

TC Biopharm Company Profile

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing immunotherapy products based on its allogeneic gamma delta T cell platform. Its product pipeline includes OmnImmune, an allogeneic unmodified gamma-delta T cell therapy product used in the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and ImmuniStim, an unmodified cell therapy to treat COVID-19.

