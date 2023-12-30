Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) Short Interest Up 31.4% in December

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 838,900 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the November 30th total of 638,600 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Tempest Therapeutics from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th.

Get Tempest Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on TPST

Institutional Trading of Tempest Therapeutics

Tempest Therapeutics Stock Down 3.5 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $279,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 290.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 76,901 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 35,372 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 28.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TPST traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.40. 692,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,834. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Tempest Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $9.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.11.

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tempest Therapeutics will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Tempest Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops small molecule therapeutics that combine both tumor-targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms to treat various tumors. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, which is in a Phase 1 trial to treat solid tumors; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha that is in a Phase 1 trial for the treatment of solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tempest Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempest Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.