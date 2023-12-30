Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA) Short Interest Down 23.6% in December

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the November 30th total of 2,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 369,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on TNYA. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenaya Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

Tenaya Therapeutics Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of TNYA stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.24. 474,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,754. The firm has a market cap of $220.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.48. Tenaya Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $8.09.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tenaya Therapeutics will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Tenaya Therapeutics by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Tenaya Therapeutics by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Tenaya Therapeutics by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Tenaya Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Tenaya Therapeutics by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares during the last quarter. 70.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenaya Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy.

