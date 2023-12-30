TenX Keane Acquisition (NASDAQ:TENK) Short Interest Up 38.3% in December

TenX Keane Acquisition (NASDAQ:TENK – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 38.3% from the November 30th total of 4,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TenX Keane Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENK. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in TenX Keane Acquisition by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 489,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after purchasing an additional 51,557 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in TenX Keane Acquisition by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 411,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TenX Keane Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,675,000. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in TenX Keane Acquisition by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 341,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623 shares during the period. Finally, Kim LLC boosted its stake in TenX Keane Acquisition by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kim LLC now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. 60.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TenX Keane Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

TENK stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.94. 505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,503. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.75. TenX Keane Acquisition has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $10.97.

TenX Keane Acquisition Company Profile

TenX Keane Acquisition focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on target businesses operating in Asia, excluding companies located or operating in mainland China, Hong Kong, or Macau.

