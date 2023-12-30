Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRX) Short Interest Update

Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 936,000 shares, a decrease of 42.2% from the November 30th total of 1,620,000 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Theseus Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $1,000,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $872,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $2,801,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Fairmount Funds Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $16,567,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.05. The stock had a trading volume of 197,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,401. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day moving average is $4.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 4.05. Theseus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $14.77.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Theseus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:THRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Theseus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer patients. Its lead product candidate is THE-630, a pan-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors. The company also develops THE-349, a fourth-generation selective epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor to address C797X-mediated resistance to first- or later-line osimertinib treatment in patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

