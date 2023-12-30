TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCWW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 43.1% from the November 30th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
TMC the metals Stock Up 10.0 %
TMC the metals stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.13. 21,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,800. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.16. TMC the metals has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.55.
TMC the metals Company Profile
