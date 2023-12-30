TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Short Interest Update

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 641,900 shares, a drop of 74.2% from the November 30th total of 2,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,977,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of TRACON Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

Get TRACON Pharmaceuticals alerts:

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCON remained flat at $0.18 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,002,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,300,820. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.25. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $2.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRACON Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TCON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TCON shares. StockNews.com started coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

View Our Latest Research Report on TCON

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of refractory soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various cancer indications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.