TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decline of 56.1% from the November 30th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded TransAct Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank bought a new position in TransAct Technologies during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.98. 8,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,453. TransAct Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $9.44. The firm has a market cap of $69.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.23.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. TransAct Technologies had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $17.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.55 million. Research analysts forecast that TransAct Technologies will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

