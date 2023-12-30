US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL) Short Interest Update

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,300 shares, a growth of 361.1% from the November 30th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 943,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 488.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 332,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,649,000 after buying an additional 275,820 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. lifted its holdings in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 223.1% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 243,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,183,000 after purchasing an additional 167,907 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC lifted its holdings in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 310.3% in the 3rd quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 137,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,867,000 after purchasing an additional 103,727 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,345,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,821,000.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Price Performance

TBIL stock remained flat at $49.86 during trading hours on Friday. 983,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,132. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.97 and a 200 day moving average of $49.98. US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $49.82 and a 12 month high of $50.10.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Dividend Announcement

About US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.2189 dividend. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve.

