XYO Price Hits $0.0065 (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 30th. One XYO token can now be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. XYO has a market cap of $87.27 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, XYO has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XYO Token Profile

XYO is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network.

Buying and Selling XYO

