Acala Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $10.35 Million (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 31st. Acala Token has a total market cap of $88.12 million and approximately $10.35 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Acala Token has traded 25.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Acala Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0995 or 0.00000235 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Acala Token alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005500 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00020528 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $42,296.70 or 1.00042525 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00012068 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00011034 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.21 or 0.00173150 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Acala Token Profile

Acala Token (ACA) is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 885,741,665 coins. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 885,741,665 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.1063676 USD and is down -2.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $13,217,879.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acala Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acala Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Acala Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acala Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.