Algorand Price Down 3.4% This Week (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 31st. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000527 BTC on exchanges. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.80 billion and approximately $57.04 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Algorand has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.09 or 0.00091808 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00031499 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00025093 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00008745 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005799 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 8,002,024,661 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

