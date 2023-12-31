Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Short Interest Up 29.3% in December

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,330,000 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the November 30th total of 3,350,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apartment Income REIT

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIRC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 286,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 51,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 24,616 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 4.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 31.8% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 17,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 674,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,708,000 after acquiring an additional 318,748 shares during the period. 98.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AIRC shares. Raymond James started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Wedbush began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.71.

Apartment Income REIT Price Performance

Shares of AIRC stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,206,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.42 and a 200-day moving average of $32.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.91. Apartment Income REIT has a 12-month low of $28.22 and a 12-month high of $40.28.

Apartment Income REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.65%.

About Apartment Income REIT

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 75 communities totaling 26,623 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

