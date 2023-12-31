ApeCoin Tops 24-Hour Volume of $38.25 Million (APE)

ApeCoin (APE) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 31st. During the last seven days, ApeCoin has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ApeCoin token can now be purchased for about $1.62 or 0.00003814 BTC on popular exchanges. ApeCoin has a market capitalization of $598.61 million and $38.25 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ApeCoin

ApeCoin’s launch date was March 16th, 2022. ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 368,593,750 tokens. The official website for ApeCoin is apecoin.com. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ApeCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ApeCoin (APE) is an ERC-20 governance and utility token in the APE ecosystem. It has a fixed supply of 1 billion tokens, launched on March 17, 2022. APE is used for governance in the ApeCoin DAO, unifying spending, accessing exclusive ecosystem content, and incentivizing third-party projects. ApeCoin was created by the ApeCoin DAO, with the Ape Foundation managing DAO administration. Yuga Labs, associated with the Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT collection, has ties to ApeCoin but claims no direct responsibility, gifting an NFT and planning to adopt APE as their primary token for new products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ApeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ApeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

