Ardor Reaches Market Capitalization of $100.61 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 31st. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000236 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a market capitalization of $100.61 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.35 or 0.00092392 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00032115 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00025566 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00009081 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005739 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.