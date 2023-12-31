Ark 24 Hour Volume Hits $4.30 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.96 or 0.00002251 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded down 6% against the dollar. Ark has a market capitalization of $170.58 million and approximately $4.30 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000255 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002413 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002015 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001365 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003104 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002112 BTC.

About Ark

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 177,926,746 coins and its circulating supply is 177,926,630 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

