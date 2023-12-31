Avalanche (AVAX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $524.46 Million

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Avalanche has a total market cap of $14.38 billion and approximately $524.46 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 19.3% against the dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for approximately $39.36 or 0.00092396 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00032032 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00025506 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00008962 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005758 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 433,499,146 coins and its circulating supply is 365,466,236 coins. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

