Axie Infinity Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $61.66 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 31st. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $1.18 billion and approximately $61.66 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for about $8.73 or 0.00020624 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005517 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,383.98 or 1.00124295 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00012008 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00011027 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.08 or 0.00172640 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003701 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,699,556 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 132,040,366.96947305 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 9.08822478 USD and is up 0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 396 active market(s) with $65,101,268.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

