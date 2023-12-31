Axie Infinity Tops 1-Day Volume of $62.53 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for $9.17 or 0.00021514 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and $62.53 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,685,180 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 132,040,366.96947305 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 9.08822478 USD and is up 0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 396 active market(s) with $65,101,268.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

