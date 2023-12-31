Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Short Interest Update

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 217,500 shares, an increase of 96.3% from the November 30th total of 110,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of BLX stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $24.74. 76,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,057. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.12. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a one year low of $15.71 and a one year high of $25.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $898.68 million, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.14.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $71.78 million during the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 13.55%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $976,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 13.0% during the first quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 307,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 35,410 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $630,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 999,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,040,000 after buying an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in the 3rd quarter worth $488,000. 7.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on BLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Company Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It also offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing.

