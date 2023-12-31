BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Price Down 1.5% Over Last 7 Days

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 31st. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $42,488.38 or 1.00061247 BTC on popular exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market cap of $527.65 million and approximately $599,933.39 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BITCOIN ADDITIONAL alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005430 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00020833 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00012014 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00011011 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.19 or 0.00177067 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003690 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BTCA is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 42,224.82530399 USD and is up 0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $595,585.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.