Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Tops $0.11

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 31st. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000255 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $20.26 million and $66,050.08 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.96 or 0.00138412 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00042873 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00025490 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004357 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002331 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000151 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

