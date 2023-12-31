Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Short Interest Down 24.6% in December

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 295,700 shares, a decrease of 24.6% from the November 30th total of 392,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 172,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Broadwind Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BWEN traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.77. The stock had a trading volume of 139,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,823. Broadwind has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $6.10. The stock has a market cap of $59.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.18.
Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Broadwind had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $57.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadwind will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
BWEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadwind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Broadwind from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.67.
About Broadwind
Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.
