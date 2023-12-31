Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Short Interest Down 24.6% in December

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 295,700 shares, a decrease of 24.6% from the November 30th total of 392,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 172,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:BWEN traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.77. The stock had a trading volume of 139,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,823. Broadwind has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $6.10. The stock has a market cap of $59.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Broadwind had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $57.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadwind will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWEN. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadwind by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 365,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 5,329 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadwind during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Broadwind in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Broadwind in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BWEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadwind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Broadwind from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.67.

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

