Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 87.0% from the November 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BURBY shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 2,290 ($29.10) to GBX 2,230 ($28.34) in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Burberry Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,240 ($28.46) to GBX 2,200 ($27.95) in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Burberry Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd.

Burberry Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Burberry Group Cuts Dividend

BURBY traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.24. 21,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,813. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.56. Burberry Group has a 12-month low of $17.62 and a 12-month high of $32.81.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.2171 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

About Burberry Group

(Get Free Report)

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

