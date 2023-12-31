Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Short Interest Update

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a drop of 29.2% from the November 30th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, November 27th.
Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Trading Up 1.9 %
Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.36). Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 80.09% and a negative net margin of 38.31%. The business had revenue of $27.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.09 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 26.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 18,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 5.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.
About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)
Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.
