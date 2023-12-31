Cardano Price Down 1.6% Over Last Week (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. Cardano has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion and $416.75 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001408 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,280.84 or 0.05388066 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.38 or 0.00090665 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00030907 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00017103 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00024947 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00008632 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000200 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000232 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000525 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002074 BTC.
Cardano Coin Profile
Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,498,916,809 coins and its circulating supply is 35,366,455,734 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.
Buying and Selling Cardano
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.
