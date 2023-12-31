Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 768,000 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the November 30th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDIO. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardio Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $131,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cardio Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at $290,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Cardio Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Cardio Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardio Diagnostics Price Performance

CDIO stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.49. 1,400,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,170,155. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.02. Cardio Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $8.50.

Cardio Diagnostics Company Profile

Cardio Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:CDIO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cardio Diagnostics will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc, an artificial intelligence-powered precision cardiovascular medicine company, develops and commercializes epigenetics-based clinical tests for cardiovascular disease. It offers Epi+Gen CHD, a three-year symptomatic coronary heart disease (CHD) risk assessment test targeting CHD events, including heart attacks; and PrecisionCHD, an integrated epigenetic-genetic blood test for the early detection of coronary heart disease.

