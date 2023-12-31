Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) Short Interest Update

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, an increase of 70.1% from the November 30th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Carver Bancorp Trading Up 10.7 %

Carver Bancorp stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.97. The stock had a trading volume of 164,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,875. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.41. Carver Bancorp has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $5.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.86 million during the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative net margin of 16.26% and a negative return on equity of 29.89%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carver Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 25th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Carver Bancorp by 11.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,094 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 21,293 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Carver Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $566,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carver Bancorp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carver Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

