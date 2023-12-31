CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Short Interest Update

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a decline of 58.4% from the November 30th total of 81,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CASI. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CASI

CASI Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.16. 76,100 shares of the company traded hands. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $8.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.50.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.21. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 95.24% and a negative return on equity of 110.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 23,758 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 31,971 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.