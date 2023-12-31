Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Short Interest Up 19.8% in December

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 734,500 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the November 30th total of 613,200 shares. Currently, 8.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CENT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Central Garden & Pet Trading Down 1.0 %

CENT stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,990. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $35.60 and a 52 week high of $51.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.21.

Central Garden & Pet shares are set to split on Friday, January 5th. The 5-4 split was announced on Friday, January 5th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, January 5th.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $750.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.81 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 9.93%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Central Garden & Pet

In other news, insider John Edward Hanson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $235,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,748.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John Ranelli sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total transaction of $101,416.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,288.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Edward Hanson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $235,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,748.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CENT. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 41.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 43.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 180.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. 17.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

