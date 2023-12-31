CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNEP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNEP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the November 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

CNB Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

CCNEP stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.73. 6,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,740. CNB Financial has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $27.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.93.

CNB Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.4453 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.20%.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

