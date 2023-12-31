CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Short Interest Up 84.1% in December

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 84.1% from the November 30th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
CPI Aerostructures Trading Down 0.7 %
CPI Aerostructures stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $2.73. 38,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.50. CPI Aerostructures has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $4.60.
CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.40 million during the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a return on equity of 154.84% and a net margin of 10.61%.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.
