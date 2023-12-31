CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Short Interest Up 84.1% in December

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 84.1% from the November 30th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

CPI Aerostructures Trading Down 0.7 %

CPI Aerostructures stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $2.73. 38,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.50. CPI Aerostructures has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $4.60.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.40 million during the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a return on equity of 154.84% and a net margin of 10.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVU. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in CPI Aerostructures by 53.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 6,892 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 126,557 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 37,045 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of CPI Aerostructures in the 4th quarter worth about $445,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CPI Aerostructures in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

