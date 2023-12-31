Creditcoin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $268.95 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for $0.71 or 0.00001683 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded up 50.7% against the U.S. dollar. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $223.46 million and $268.95 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,916,158 coins and its circulating supply is 313,628,928 coins. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

