Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) Short Interest Up 29.2% in December

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the November 30th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RWWM Inc. raised its position in Daily Journal by 6.7% during the third quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 323,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,224,000 after acquiring an additional 20,197 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Daily Journal by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Daily Journal by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,643,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Daily Journal by 4.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Daily Journal by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. 46.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DJCO traded down $10.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $340.82. 1,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,721. Daily Journal has a 52 week low of $250.00 and a 52 week high of $357.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 9.24 and a current ratio of 9.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.16. The company has a market cap of $470.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.83.

Daily Journal ( NASDAQ:DJCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 27th. The company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter. Daily Journal had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $21.55 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Daily Journal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Daily Journal Corporation operates in publishing of newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, Utah, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

